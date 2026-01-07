403
OIC Condemns Unauthorized Visit By Israeli Occupation FM To So-Called Somaliland Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha strongly condemned the unauthorized visit recently carried out by the Israeli occupation's foreign minister to the city of Hargeisa in the so-called "Somaliland region," which constitutes an integral part of the internationally recognized territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
In a statement Wednesday, the OIC secretary general said the move represents a blatant violation of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
He stressed that any official presence or communication within the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia without the approval or authorization of the Somali federal government is illegal, null, and void, and contradicts the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, as well as the established foundations governing relations between states, foremost among them respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and the preservation of territorial unity and integrity.
Taha reaffirmed the OIC's firm and principled stance in support of the Federal Republic of Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
He also called on the international community to take action to immediately halt all practices aimed at undermining Somalia's sovereignty and unity and threatening security and stability in the Horn of Africa region. (end)
fn
