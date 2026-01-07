403
Spanish FM Warns Of Dangerous Precedent, Offers Mediation In Venezuela
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Wednesday expressed his country's readiness to play a mediation role in the Venezuelan file, warning that the developments in Caracas constitute a "very dangerous precedent for the rules-based international order."
In remarks to Spain's official radio, Albares stressed that Venezuela's natural resources belong to the Venezuelan people and form part of the country's sovereignty.
He called for broad dialogue between the government and the opposition and for a peaceful and democratic solution to the Venezuelan crisis.
Albares reaffirmed Spain's rejection of any resort to force or foreign intervention in Venezuela, emphasizing that Spain's role in Latin America has never been to "fuel conflicts."
He also recalled the strong humanitarian and social ties linking the two countries.
On Ukraine, the Spanish foreign minister called on the United Nations and the United States to engage in efforts to guarantee peace, security, and stability in Ukraine once a ceasefire is reached.
He said the Spanish government would consider the possibility of deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after the end of the war, as it has done in other countries, including Lebanon.
His remarks came one day after the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" reached an agreement in Paris on binding security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of multinational military forces on the ground. (end)
