Gaia Premieres New Series Starcast Weekly Featuring Renowned Evolutionary Astrologer Richard James

James Will Help Viewers Navigate Their Daily Lives Based on the Upcoming Celestial Energies Every Week

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) – the world's largest streaming and community platform dedicated to personal transformation, health, wellness, and spirituality – announced today that a new weekly original series StarCast Weekly featuring renowned astrologer Richard James

James' rise to national prominence began by providing trusted astrological guidance to millions of Los Angeles residents through his ongoing Los Angeles Magazine horoscope column and regular appearances on FOX's Good Day LA and NBC Access. With Starcast Weekly, James will provide weekly empowering insights to help Gaia members navigate relationships, personal growth, and life purpose.

Created by four-time Emmy Award–winning television creator and executive producer Shane Farley, StarCast Weekly will be produced under Shane Farley Productions as part of Gaia's rapidly expanding content library featuring 10,000+ titles reaching members in 185 countries.

“Richard James has established himself as the new face of Astrology with his modern, engaging and inspirational voice and we are excited to welcome him to the Gaia family, along with four-time Emmy Award-winning executive producer Shane Farley,” said Gaia CEO Kiersten Medvedich.“StarCast Weekly will provide unrivaled insight Gaia members can use to enhance their daily lives and elevate their intuition and consciousness.”

“Gaia is the ideal home for a series like this,” said James .“Their audience is curious, receptive, and truly committed to their own evolution. It's a privilege to bring weekly astrological guidance to a platform that values depth, clarity, and transformational insight.”

“Working with Gaia and Richard James has been one of the most creatively energizing experiences of my career,” said Farley.“Gaia's mission aligns beautifully with Richard's gift for making astrology feel intimate, actionable, and profoundly relevant. We're thrilled to bring StarCast Weekly to life.”

About Gaia

