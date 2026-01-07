HHM Hotels Adds Senior Operational Executive Chris Lorino

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Hotel Management and Investment Company Adds A Highly Talented Leadership Team Member

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels, a leader in hotel management and investment, announced the joining of Chris Lorino as its newest Executive Vice President of Operations. The hire fortifies HHM Hotels' position as an industry leader with its growing and stable portfolio with over 235 North American hotels.



“We are incredibly excited to add Chris to our operating platform given his experience over a diverse hotel portfolio, including full-service, lifestyle, and luxury hotels like the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, The Rittenhouse Hotel, and Sanctuary Beach Resort,” said Dani Elhachem, COO of HHM Hotels.“He'll join and round out our high-quality executive operations team, driving best-in-class operational, commercial, and restaurants & bars performance.”



As part of HHM Hotels' full-service and lifestyle luxury portfolio, Lorino will oversee all facets of operational strategy and execution, ensuring seamless service delivery to key owners across multiple U.S. markets. He will partner closely with commercial and corporate leaders to drive organizational alignment and deliver results.



Lorino's exceptional pedigree has been built over a diverse and high-profile career that began with a hospitality degree from Boston University and two decades with Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Through his experience at notable hotels such as Perry Lane, a Luxury Collection hotel in Savannah, Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, The Blackstone, an Autograph Collection in Chicago, The Logan, a Curio Collection in Philadelphia, Hutton Hotel in Nashville, and Hotel Theodore in Seattle, he has grown as an industry-leading hotelier.



Along with his impressive track record at the distinguished hotels highlighted above and many more, he led the Premier Collection as Vice President of Operations at Sage Hospitality and served as SVP of Operations at First Hospitality. He most recently joined HHM Hotels from Sonder, where he shaped operational and commercial strategy as Global Head of Operations.



This experience, particularly across full-service and lifestyle properties, uniquely positions Lorino to spearhead large-scale operational excellence by managing high-performing teams toward execution and outsized results.



“I am thrilled to join HHM Hotels, a best-in-class company distinguished by its leadership team and culture of excellence,” said Lorino.“I look forward to leveraging my previous experiences to not only drive results for our owners but also significantly contribute to the continued growth of the organization.”



About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 resorts and full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in major hospitality markets from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels.

