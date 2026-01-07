403
ATRIMED Highlights Female Leadership In Science To Build The World's Largest Plant Molecule Library Of 500,000 Molecules
ATRIMED today shared an update on a long running research effort led in part by physician scientist Dr. Latha Damle, whose work alongside her husband and research partner, Dr. Damle, has helped build what the company believes could be the world's largest plant molecule library, now approaching 500,000 plant derived molecules.
The milestone reflects a broader story of women leading high complexity scientific work in fields where large scale research infrastructure is often assumed to require massive institutions. At ATRIMED, Dr. Latha Damle has played a central role in shaping a research program designed to translate plant based traditions into a modern, testable framework grounded in chemistry and computation.
Building research infrastructure to study plant chemistry at scale
Plants produce complex molecules for defense, survival, signaling, and stress response. Many compounds found in nature are difficult to reproduce synthetically, and the total chemical diversity of the plant world remains far larger than what conventional discovery programs typically explore.
ATRIMED's approach begins with organization: building a structured catalog of plant derived molecules large enough to support systematic analysis. By cataloging plant molecules at scale, researchers can compare patterns across plant families, group compounds by structural similarity, and search more consistently for candidates that merit deeper investigation.
ATRIMED reports that its internal library now contains nearly half a million plant derived molecules, and the company believes the library could be the world's largest of its kind.
What“in silico testing” means
ATRIMED pairs its plant molecule library with in silico testing, meaning computer based analysis used to screen and prioritize molecules before wet lab validation. In practical terms, this involves software that models biological targets such as receptors, enzymes, or other proteins, and estimates which molecules from a large library may plausibly interact with those targets.
This is not a claim that a molecule has been proven in humans. It is an early filtering step. When a library contains hundreds of thousands of molecules, computational screening can help narrow the field, reduce trial and error, and guide which candidates should move forward for further study.
ATRIMED describes this process as receptor site modeling and mapping and notes that the company began pursuing this approach in the mid 2000s, applying computational methods to botanical chemistry as large scale computing became more practical.
A brief real world proof point
While ATRIMED's current announcement focuses on research infrastructure, the company notes that this strategy has also informed practical formulation work over time. One example is Sorion, a topical herbal formulation that gained traction internationally, including in Germany. ATRIMED emphasizes that this mention is offered as context for the company's broader research arc rather than as a product announcement.

About ATRIMED
ATRIMED is an Indian based pharmaceutical company focused on plant molecules, with an emphasis on research and development and computational approaches to early stage screening and evaluation of therapeutics. For example, ATRIMED applies in silico receptor modeling to help prioritize which plant derived molecules merit deeper investigation before advancing into more resource intensive testing.

ATRIMED is an Indian based pharmaceutical company focused on plant molecules, with an emphasis on research and development and computational approaches to early stage screening and evaluation of therapeutics. For example, ATRIMED applies in silico receptor modeling to help prioritize which plant derived molecules merit deeper investigation before advancing into more resource intensive testing.
