Bihar: Dr Nusrat Praveen Joins Service After Prolonged Wait

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 7 (IANS) After weeks of speculation and discussion, Dr Nusrat Praveen has officially joined her new post, bringing clarity to the matter that had attracted considerable attention.

The development was confirmed by the Patna district Civil Surgeon, effectively ending the uncertainty surrounding her appointment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh told IANS that the joining formalities were completed on January 6.

He explained that Nusrat Praveen underwent a mandatory medical examination, and following receipt of the medical fitness report, she formally joined the department the same day.

However, the Civil Surgeon maintained a cautious stance on the issue.

While he confirmed the completion of the joining process, he declined to give an on-camera statement, choosing instead to share the information informally.

With her joining now confirmed, the long-running speculation surrounding Nusrat Praveen's appointment has finally come to an end.

Dr Nusrat Parveen's appointment became controversial after a video went viral on social media, showing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling the hijab (veil) of Dr Nusrat Parveen during a health department program held for the distribution of appointment letters at the Chief Minister's secretariat on December 15, 2025.

The incident sparked widespread criticism and political reactions, and the controversy has continued since then.

Opposition leaders, especially the RJD, highlighted the issue, and the Bihar Chief Minister has faced huge criticism for his act.

The issue sparked debates not only in Bihar but also in Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and even across the border in Pakistan.

A threatening video allegedly released by a Pakistani don, targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, went viral on social media.

Additionally, a Muslim woman lodged an FIR against the Chief Minister at a police station in Lucknow, while film actress Rakhi Sawant also publicly criticised him over the issue.