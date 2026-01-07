Will Remain In Politics Only Till People's Blessings Last: Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Haveri, Jan 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that one can remain in politics only as long as they have the blessings of the people, and that he would continue in public life as long as such support exists.

He was speaking to the media at the helipad in the premises of Koli Polytechnic in Haveri.

He claimed that his administration has delivered satisfaction to the people. The statements amid the leadership tussle are likely to stir controversy within the Congress party.

Responding to a question on whether he would complete a full term as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said the party high command would decide the matter.

Replying to a question on the Hubballi incident involving a woman BJP worker being stripped, the Chief Minister said that when the police went to arrest a woman named Sujatha Hande, she herself removed her clothes and bit women police personnel.

“An FIR has been registered against her, and she bit the police when they went for questioning. More than ten women police personnel were present. No one should take the law into their own hands, and strict legal action will be taken against those who do so,” he said.

Siddaramaiah further stated that the Haveri Medical College has been completed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore.

“I had announced the project, and I am inaugurating it myself. The third batch of students is already underway,” he said.

Responding to the BJP's allegation that his government has emptied the state treasury, the Chief Minister said the BJP has mastered the art of lying.

The Chief Minister said it was the Union government that implemented GST and collected 24 per cent tax for eight years, and later claimed that it had reduced taxes.

“Karnataka has been losing Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 crore annually, and this year alone the loss will be Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore,” he said.

He said the state pays around Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes, but receives only Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 crore in return. For every rupee paid, the state gets back only 14 paise.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre did not release Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, adding that the 15th Finance Commission had recommended Rs 5,495 crore for the state, which was also not released.

“Funds were not given for the Peripheral Ring Road project or for lake development in Bengaluru, both of which required Rs 3,000 crore each. Nothing was given,” he said.

He added that, despite being in power for four years, why did the BJP failed to complete the medical college.“We completed it after coming to power,” he claimed.

Responding to demands by BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy, former minister B. Sriramulu and others to hand over the Ballari case to the CBI, the Chief Minister said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had visited the spot and held discussions on Monday.

He alleged that the incident that led to unrest in Ballari and the death of a person was triggered by the act of putting up a banner.

On allegations that the Anna Bhagya scheme is being misused for trade, the Chief Minister said a decision has been taken to provide other essential items along with 5 kg of rice under the scheme.