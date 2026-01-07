FM Sybiha Discusses Opening Of EU Negotiation Clusters In Cyprus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported this on social media X following a meeting in Nicosia, which he called“very substantive,” during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Cyprus, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency. I appreciate Ukraine and our EU accession being on the top of agenda. I highlighted the importance of opening negotiation clusters in 2026, and Cyprus's role is crucial,” Sybiha said.

According to him, the parties discussed in detail the recent dynamics of the peace process.

"We devoted a significant part of our conversation to bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Cyprus, particularly in security and defense area, joint efforts with the use of EU instruments, and Cyprus's role in strengthening Europe's security. We also addressed Ukraine's recovery and energy resilience in the face of Russia's ongoing attacks, humanitarian support, sanctions policy, and the use of frozen Russian assets for defense and recovery," the minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived today on a visit to the Republic of Cyprus. He held a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The visit program also includes meetings with Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus, joint talks with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In the evening, Zelensky will take part in the opening ceremony of the Republic of Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Photo: Andriy Sybiha / X