Iranian Deputy FM Set To Visit Armenia
Takht-Ravanchi is expected to hold political consultations with a deputy foreign minister of Armenia. He is also scheduled to meet with other Armenian officials during the visit.
The consultations are expected to focus on cooperation between Iran and Armenia in economic, trade, transit, transportation, and other areas.
During the visit, the Iranian official will also exchange views on peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.
