​​Zenatech (NASDAQ: ZENA): From Flight Trials To Full-Scale National Security Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) Modern defense strategy is being reshaped by a simple reality: situational awareness wins conflicts. From border security to logistics, reconnaissance, and infrastructure protection, governments increasingly prioritize technologies that deliver persistent, real-time intelligence without placing personnel in harm's way. Drones have moved from experimental tools to foundational defense infrastructure, and recent U.S. policy actions are accelerating that transition. The global military drone market, valued at $11.9 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2029, reflecting rising adoption across ISR, logistics, and critical infrastructure applications.

This shift is not theoretical. It is being reinforced by regulation, procurement policy, and real-world operational needs. As agencies reassess supply chains and platform security, demand is consolidating around compliant, domestically aligned solutions that can be deployed quickly and scaled reliably.

Against this backdrop, ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) has built a vertically integrated platform positioned squarely within these trends. Founded in 2017, ZenaTech operates across AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and emerging quantum computing applications. Its drone operations are housed under ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs and manufactures autonomous systems for commercial, industrial, and defense use cases.

Integrated Hardware and Software Ecosystem

ZenaTech differentiates itself through an ecosystem approach rather than a single-product strategy. Hardware manufacturing, AI software, analytics, and service delivery are combined under one roof, enabling ZenaTech to deliver integrated, secure systems without reliance on fragmented third-party providers. This structure is increasingly important as defense and government buyers prioritize lifecycle support, data integrity, and system interoperability alongside performance.

ZenaTech maintains a global footprint across North America, Europe, Taiwan, and the UAE, while embedding its DaaS solutions into local markets through acquisitions of established, profitable firms. By integrating drone technology directly into existing surveying, inspection, and infrastructure workflows, ZenaTech reduces adoption friction and accelerates deployment. This approach ensures operational readiness and scalability as agencies demand not just drones, but fully supportable platforms with trained operators and recurring service models.

Regulatory Tailwinds Align With Strategy

Earlier this week, ZenaTech announced that ZenaDrone is strategically aligned with recent FCC actions restricting new foreign-made drone equipment. The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau updated its Covered List on Dec. 22, 2025, limiting authorization of new foreign UAS platforms deemed to pose national security risks. While previously authorized drones are not immediately impacted, the policy direction is clear: future procurement will increasingly favor trusted, compliant alternatives.

This regulatory shift benefits U.S.-based, NDAA-compliant manufacturers. ZenaDrone is pursuing Blue UAS certification, operates an Arizona manufacturing and assembly facility, and maintains U.S.-aligned component production through its Taiwan subsidiary. These capabilities position ZenaTech to address rising demand from defense, public safety, and federal agencies as access to newly authorized foreign platforms becomes constrained.

Hardware Portfolio in Action

ZenaDrone's hardware portfolio has moved beyond concept-stage development and is now progressing through paid trials and certification pathways across multiple operational environments. This transition from design to deployment is a key inflection point, as defense and infrastructure buyers increasingly prioritize platforms with demonstrated performance, supportability, and regulatory momentum rather than experimental systems.

The flagship ZenaDrone 1000 is a VTOL platform capable of lifting approximately 40 kg and is designed for ISR missions, infrastructure inspection, and critical cargo delivery, including temperature-controlled medical supplies. A gas-powered variant is currently under development to extend endurance for longer-duration border surveillance and patrol operations. Importantly, the platform has completed paid trials with the U.S. Air Force and the Navy Reserve, providing early validation within defense-adjacent use cases and signaling progress toward broader institutional adoption.

Complementing this outdoor and long-range capability, IQ Nano addresses indoor and GPS-denied environments such as warehouses, logistics hubs, and secured military facilities. The platform supports AI-driven fleet coordination, autonomous obstacle avoidance, inventory scanning, and internal security operations, expanding ZenaTech's addressable market beyond traditional aerial survey and reconnaissance missions.

Rounding out the portfolio, IQ Square is a VTOL drone designed for land surveys, infrastructure inspections, road and bridge analysis, and defense reconnaissance tasks. Together, these platforms operate within ZenaTech's proprietary Drone Net communications architecture and AI autonomy stack, reinforcing the company's vertically integrated model while enabling deployment across defense, logistics, and critical infrastructure monitoring applications.

DaaS Expansion Driving Embedded Demand

ZenaTech's DaaS strategy complements its hardware portfolio by embedding drone adoption directly into existing customer relationships. By acquiring established surveying, inspection, and infrastructure service firms, ZenaTech converts traditional, labor-intensive workflows into drone-enabled operations while generating recurring revenue.

As of year-end 2025, ZenaTech had completed 19 acquisitions globally toward its stated goal of establishing 25 DaaS locations by Q2 2026. Recent expansions span the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, and APAC-adjacent markets, with exposure to solar infrastructure, aviation, telecom towers, mining, agriculture, wildfire management, and public works. This acquisition-driven model provides real-world operating environments to refine ZenaDrone platforms while scaling service delivery in parallel.

Positioned at the Intersection of Defense, AI, and Infrastructure

The defense drone sector is no longer speculative. It is being shaped by regulation, geopolitics, and sustained infrastructure investment. ZenaTech combines domestic manufacturing, NDAA alignment, active defense trials, and a rapidly expanding DaaS network to meet these forces head-on.

As foreign drone access tightens and agencies seek trusted, compliant alternatives, companies offering integrated, operationally ready solutions stand to benefit. ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is executing within this shift, positioning itself not merely as a drone manufacturer, but as a scalable platform aligned with the future of defense and critical infrastructure operations.

Disclaimers: RazorPitch Inc. "RazorPitch" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performances are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch has been retained and compensated by ZenaTech Ltd. to assist in the production and distribution of content related to ZENA. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by RazorPitch or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.