China Advances Data Simulation for Xuntian Space Telescope
(MENAFN) China has achieved notable progress in scientific data modeling for the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), also referred to as the Xuntian Space Telescope, marking a vital step in preparing for the nation’s premier space-based astronomy project.
A joint team of Chinese researchers developed a comprehensive end-to-end observation simulation system covering both the telescope’s primary optical setup and its various observation modules.
This system successfully produced high-resolution, pixel-level simulated observation data, which will serve in the thorough assessment of the telescope’s overall capabilities.
The findings were published online Wednesday in a special edition of the journal Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics, and are anticipated to provide the groundwork for substantial original scientific results once the telescope is operational.
The CSST, a key component of China’s manned space initiative, is equipped with a 2-meter-aperture main mirror. It offers a broad field of view, superior image clarity, and wide spectral coverage.
According to the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), which spearheaded the study, the telescope is expected to enable significant breakthroughs across multiple astrophysical disciplines, including cosmology, galaxy research, the Milky Way, stellar studies, and planetary science.
Simulation work is considered an essential step before launch, functioning as a "digital rehearsal" for the mission. It generates mock datasets to verify operational procedures and refine observation strategies ahead of deployment.
