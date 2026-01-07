403
"Zootopia 2" Breaks Record as China’s Top Imported Film
(MENAFN) "Zootopia 2" has emerged as the most lucrative foreign movie in China’s cinema history, surpassing the earlier benchmark set by "Avengers: Endgame," according to industry figures released on Tuesday.
This achievement, validated by the data service Maoyan, marks an uncommon case where one Disney property has outperformed another to claim the leading position among overseas films in China. Both titles were created by Disney divisions.
By Tuesday morning, the animated follow-up had collected 4.251 billion yuan (around 606 million U.S. dollars), outstripping the 2019 superhero hit.
The Chinese box office revenue for "Zootopia 2" accounts for nearly 36 percent of its worldwide earnings, greatly exceeding its North American takings and solidifying China as the film’s primary market.
Observers in China interpret the movie’s extraordinary success compared to other territories as evidence of the nation’s robust and receptive entertainment landscape.
"It highlights the enormous market foundation and consumption demand in China," stated Zhang Jinfeng, deputy editor-in-chief of China Film News, during a television interview. He emphasized that the outcome demonstrates Chinese cinema’s "open, inclusive attitude toward globally advanced cinematic achievements," while noting that China has become "a key engine for global box-office growth."
"It highlights the enormous market foundation and consumption demand in China," stated Zhang Jinfeng, deputy editor-in-chief of China Film News, during a television interview. He emphasized that the outcome demonstrates Chinese cinema’s "open, inclusive attitude toward globally advanced cinematic achievements," while noting that China has become "a key engine for global box-office growth."
