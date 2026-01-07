Brainsway Announces First Coverage Policy For Accelerated Deep TMSTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield® policy extends to both adolescent and adult depression patients

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the“Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive brain stimulation technologies, today announced that Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield®, a company with over 2.8 million covered lives serving Alaska and Washington state, has adopted a new final medical policy which, among other developments, expands coverage to include patients ages 15 and older with moderate to severe major depressive disorder (MDD) treated with BrainsWay's accelerated SWIFTTM (Short-course with Intrinsic Field Targeting) Deep TMSTM protocol.

“We are elated at Premera's decision to formally adopt a policy covering our SWIFT depression protocol, which marks a first among payers. SWIFT entails significantly fewer days spent in the clinic, allowing patients to achieve meaningful improvement more quickly than our standard Deep TMS protocol,” stated Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay.

BrainsWay's SWIFT depression protocol consists of an acute phase of five treatment sessions (ten minutes each) per day for six days, followed by two sessions per day once a week for four weeks, for a total of 38 sessions. There is no need for any functional MRI or other expensive neuronavigational equipment.

“BrainsWay's clinical trial and real-world evidence demonstrates comparable response and remission outcomes for its SWIFT accelerated depression protocol when compared to the standard Deep TMS protocol. We are committed to continuing our efforts to educate stakeholders within our space on the compelling data supporting additional favorable coverage of this novel protocol,” stated Colleen Hanlon, PhD, Vice President of Medical Affairs for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay continues to lead the field with its proprietary H-coil technology, robust clinical research, and ongoing collaboration with providers and policymakers to expand access to advanced neurostimulation therapies.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMSTM) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit .

