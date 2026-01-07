403
CCS Ranks 18Th On The MSSP Alert Global Top 250 List
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists) announced it has been ranked 18th on the prestigious MSSP Alert Top 250 Global Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for 2025, a ranking that recognizes the world's leading providers of managed security services.
Published annually by MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, the Top 250 list identifies MSSPs that demonstrate excellence in areas such as service innovation, customer impact, operational maturity, and the ability to address today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity threat landscape. CCS's placement at number 18 (9th in the US) underscores the company's continued growth, technical expertise, and commitment to protecting organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
“Being recognized at this level in the rankings on the MSSP Alert Top 250 list is a significant achievement for our team,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS.“This recognition reflects our relentless focus on delivering high-quality security services, investing in advanced technologies, and providing our clients with the confidence that their environments are protected around the clock.”
The MSSP Alert Top 250 ranking evaluates companies worldwide based on factors including managed security service offerings, customer satisfaction, market presence, and the ability to adapt to emerging risks. CCS's strong showing places it among an elite group of global cybersecurity providers.
“This recognition reflects not only the strength of our security platform, but also the trust our customers place in CCS as their long-term security partner,“said Adam Lapitino, Leader of CCS' MSP business.“Our continued growth is driven by listening to our clients, expanding our service capabilities, and scaling in ways that help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.”
As cyber threats continue to increase in volume and complexity, CCS remains focused on expanding its capabilities, strengthening its security operations, and delivering proactive, intelligence-driven protection for organizations across industries.
About CCS
CCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.
With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in“Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000 list of Fasting Growing Companies; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America“Elite 150”,“Elite 250” and“Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at
