New Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records 300% Token Growth Since Early 2025 Presale Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reported a 300% increase in its token price across Presale stages since the Presale began in early 2025. The project, which is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, says the token has moved from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7 as demand has progressed through fixed-price stages.

While many new crypto launches focus on attention first, Mutuum Finance has centered its updates on presale participation metrics and built progress toward an initial protocol release.

Presale structure

Mutuum Finance describes its Presale as stage-based. Each phase has a fixed price and a fixed token allocation. When a stage allocation is purchased, the presale moves to the next phase, and the token price increases.

Under that structure, the reported token growth reflects the step-up between phases rather than a single market spike. Mutuum Finance states that the token started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has reached $0.04 in Phase 7. Across that path, the token price has increased by 300% since early 2025.

This structure also means the pace of progression can change. When demand is steady, phases advance on a predictable schedule. When demand accelerates, phases can sell out faster and the next price level arrives sooner. Mutuum Finance has positioned the Phase 7 start as a marker that the Presale has moved into a later stage, after multiple allocations were taken up in earlier phases.

Reported participation and distribution progress

Alongside the price progression, Mutuum Finance has shared several headline Presale figures. The project reports $19.6M raised and a holder base of around 18,750. It also reports that approximately 825M tokens have been sold during the Presale.

The project also states an official launch price of $0.06. In the same updates, Mutuum Finance has noted that Phase 1 participants at $0.01 are positioned for about 500% appreciation to the $0.06 launch price, based on the stated prices. The $0.04 Phase 7 price and the $0.06 launch price are used in the project's communications as reference points for how the presale pricing ladder is structured.