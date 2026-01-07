CECO Environmental Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announces that CECO management will participate in the following investor conference:

January 14, 2026 – The 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference



The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website .

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit .

CECO Environmental Investor Contact:

Marcio Pinto

Vice President - Financial Planning & Investor Relations

888-990-6670

...



Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

...

CECO Environmental Media and Communication Contact:

Rachael Gallodoro

214-350-2992

...