Italy Not To Deploy Troops To Ukraine As Part Of Security Guarantees, Meloni Confirms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Meloni's statement was published on the Italian government's website, Ukrinform reports.

“Confirming Italy's support for Ukraine's security, in line with what has consistently been done, President Meloni reiterated a number of fixed points of the Italian Government's position on the issue of guarantees, in particular the exclusion of Italian troops being deployed on the ground,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that the meeting in Paris“provided the opportunity to confirm a high level of convergence between Ukraine, the United States, Europe and other partners, and was dedicated to refining the security guarantees inspired by Article 5 of the Atlantic Alliance, as long suggested by Italy.”

“These guarantees will form part of a broader package of agreements, to be adopted in close coordination with Washington to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, including through an effective and well-structured mechanism to monitor the hoped-for ceasefire and a strengthening of Ukrainian military forces,” the statement noted.

In this context, all members of the Coalition of the Willing also agreed on the importance and necessity of maintaining strong collective pressure on Russia.

“The voluntary nature of coalition countries' participation in multinational forces and adherence to constitutional procedures for decision-making in support of Ukraine in the event of a future attack, as stated in the adopted declaration, reflect principles that Italy has repeatedly reaffirmed,” the Italian government said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 6, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration of Intent on the deployment of multinational forces.

According to Starmer, the declaration by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and France on intentions to deploy foreign forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement creates a legal framework for operations by partner countries' troops on Ukrainian territory.

Photo: governo