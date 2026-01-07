A.R. Rahman Celebrates Birthday At Moon Walk Audio Launch With Star Cast

The much-anticipated Malayalam film Moon Walk, directed by Manoj N.S., hosted a star-studded audio launch that coincided with A.R. Rahman's birthday. The event became a memorable occasion as it marked the reunion of Rahman and Prabhu Deva after 29 years. Both legends delivered mesmerizing performances, leaving the audience in awe and setting the tone for the film's upcoming release.

Aju Varghese Shines in Versatile Roles

Aju Varghese, known for his transformative acting in Malayalam cinema, plays a major role in Moon Walk. Having evolved from playing the hero's friend to becoming a sought-after character actor across South Indian films, Aju's versatility is on full display.

Whether portraying a villager, a teacher, a policeman, or an urbanite, he brings authenticity to every role. His previous work in Sarvam Maya, which entered the ₹100 crore club, and the critically acclaimed Tamil film Paranthu Po has cemented his position as one of the leading character actors of his generation.

Star-Studded Ensemble Promises Entertainment

Moon Walk is produced by Behindwoods and is positioned as a full-length comedy family entertainer. Alongside Aju, Arjun Ashokan plays a significant role, adding star value after his rising popularity following Romancham. The film also features Nishma Chengappa, Redin Kingsley, and Motta Rajendran, making it a promising ensemble. A video shared by Aju from the audio launch featuring Rahman and Prabhu Deva has gone viral, adding to the anticipation.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the chemistry of the cast translates to the big screen, as Moon Walk gears up for its theatrical release.