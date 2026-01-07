Creative Repute Welcomes New Global Team Members To Support Continued Growth In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based design and development agency known for its people-first culture and community-centered work, announced the addition of three new team members spanning web development, full-stack engineering, and marketing strategy. The new hires reflect the agency's continued investment in global talent and multidisciplinary expertise as it prepares for expanded growth in 2026. This talent expansion allows Creative Repute to support more complex projects, move faster from strategy to execution, and provide clients with deeper technical and marketing leadership as their needs evolve.

Strengthening Global Engineering Capabilities

Vlad Klimenko, based in Ukraine, joins Creative Repute as a Web Developer with deep expertise in PHP - particularly Laravel - alongside Bootstrap, jQuery, and WordPress. Vlad brings years of experience delivering complex digital solutions across the finance, tourism, and corporate sectors. Known for his collaborative approach, he supports Creative Repute's commitment to building scalable, secure, and performance-driven web platforms.

He enjoys solving complex technical challenges that require both precision and creativity, and values building systems that are dependable, thoughtfully structured, and built with the end user in mind.

Vlad's full bio is in the Creative Repute team page:

Alfred Muinde, based in Kenya, joins the team as a Full-Stack Developer with experience across multiple frameworks and CMS platforms. In addition to client work, Alfred brings entrepreneurial insight from serving as the technical co-founder of a restaurant operations platform in Kenya, adding practical, systems-level thinking to Creative Repute's engineering team.

He is especially drawn to solving real-world problems through technology and brings a pragmatic, business-aware mindset that aligns closely with Creative Repute's focus on building solutions that actually work in practice.

Alfred's full bio is on the Creative Repute team page:

Expanding Strategic Marketing

Kristina Hernandez, based in New Jersey, joins Creative Repute as a Senior Marketing Strategist, focused on helping clients and internal teams turn creative work into real business results. With experience spanning biotechnology, technology, automotive, finance, construction, fragrance and chemical manufacturing, entertainment, travel, real estate, health, SaaS, and professional services, Kristina brings a practical, results-driven approach to marketing and growth.

At Creative Repute, she supports both client delivery and internal strategy - helping teams clarify priorities, improve marketing performance, and connect day-to-day execution with long-term business goals.

Kristina's full bio on the Creative Repute team page:

A Global Team Built for Modern Business

These additions reflect Creative Repute's belief that the strongest work comes from people with different perspectives, experiences, and lived realities who are working together with shared purpose. By continuing to welcome worldwide, the agency continues to grow its ability to support clients that also have a global reach while staying grounded in collaboration, care, and thoughtful execution. Each team member brings not just technical skill, but a personal commitment to building work that is meaningful, reliable, and built to last.

“Creative Repute's strength has always been its ability to blend strategy, execution, and human insight,” said Nile Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute.“Bringing together global engineering talent with disciplined marketing and systems thinking allows us to deliver work that's not only creative, but operationally sound and built to scale.”

Clients and partners who want to learn more about Creative Repute's expanded capabilities can reach out at... or get to know the people behind the work by exploring our team bios and capacity statements at .

Media Contact

Kristina Hernandez

Creative Repute

Email:...

Phone: (215) 690-1185

Website: