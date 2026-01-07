Access Fixtures Announces The Outdoor Tennis Court Lighting Packages For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the Best Outdoor Tennis Court Lighting Packages for 2026. Selecting the right outdoor tennis court lighting is essential for enhancing visibility, player safety, and overall performance during night play. Access Fixtures offers a range of premium LED and solar lighting packages designed for recreational, competitive, and professional courts. From entry-level setups to dark-sky compliant and twin court solutions, our 2026 packages ensure bright, uniform illumination, long-lasting durability, and optimal energy efficiency for every tennis facility.

What is the Best Outdoor Tennis Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Entry Level?

The Dark-Sky Tennis Court Lighting Package - Avg. 24fc, 1.35 Max/Min, 4 480W LED Lights on 4 20′ Poles is an entry-level package designed for consistent performance. This package delivers bright, uniform illumination across a single court while adhering to dark-sky guidelines. The full-cutoff design and 3000K color temperature reduce upward light distribution, minimizing light pollution. It delivers an average of 24fc with a 1.35 Max/Min ratio, providing shadow-free, balanced lighting. Fixtures are IP66-rated, impact-resistant (IK08), and feature an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours, ensuring dependable operation.

What is the Best Outdoor Tennis Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Solar-Powered?

The Solar Tennis Court Lighting Package - Avg. 32fc, 1.38 Max/Min, 8 150W LED Lights on 4 20′ Poles provides bright, consistent outdoor tennis court lighting without relying on grid power. Ideal for eco-conscious facilities or locations without easy electrical access, this solar-powered package ensures reliable illumination for all levels of play. Eight 150W LED fixtures deliver an average of 32fc with a 1.38 Max/Min uniformity ratio, providing smooth, even coverage. SUNA fixtures feature IP66 waterproofing, durable solar panels, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 150,000 hours.

What is the Best Outdoor Tennis Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Dark Sky Compliant?

The Dark Sky Club-Level Single Tennis Court Package - 41fc, 1.53 Max/Min, 6 720W LED Lights on 6 25′ Poles is designed for players and clubs requiring high-performance outdoor tennis court lighting with minimal light pollution. It ensures visibility and uniformity for advanced play. Full-cutoff optics and 3000K color temperature reduce upward light, meeting most dark-sky regulations. Six 720W fixtures deliver an average of 41fc with a 1.53 Max/Min ratio. Fixtures feature robust housings, IP66 waterproofing, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours, ensuring reliable performance for years.

What is the Best Outdoor Tennis Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Twin Courts?

The Twin Court Tennis Lighting Package - Avg. 35fc, 1.84 Max/Min, 4 960W LED Lights on 4 30′ Poles delivers powerful outdoor tennis court lighting for two courts simultaneously, offering balanced illumination for competitive play and club tournaments. The full-cutoff design and 3000K color temperature reduce upward light and skyglow. Four 960W LED fixtures provide an average of 35fc with a 1.84 Max/Min uniformity ratio, ensuring shadow-free, even illumination across both courts. Rugged construction, IP66 rating, and EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours ensure reliable performance in all weather conditions.

“The best LED outdoor tennis court lighting packages combine precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures' CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like solar off-grid power, dark-sky compliance, high uniformity (low max/min ratio), IP66 durability, and EXTREME-LIFE longevity up to L70 @ 200,000 hours. These packages meet competitive requirements, delivering dependable, energy-efficient illumination for single or twin outdoor tennis courts.

“Access Fixtures Best outdoor Tennis Court LED lighting packages feature precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures' CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like solar off-grid power, dark-sky compliance, high uniformity (low max/min ratio), IP66 durability, and EXTREME-LIFE longevity up to L70 @ 200,000 hours. These packages meet competitive requirements, delivering dependable, energy-efficient illumination for single or twin outdoor tennis courts.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .