APO Group Congratulates Clients And Partners Named On New African's 100 Most Influential Africans List

APO Group ( ), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, congratulates its clients and partners recognised by New African magazine on the 2025 “100 Most Influential Africans” list, including Afreximbank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa Finance Corporation, the Roman Catholic Church, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the African Energy Chamber, the Merck Foundation, and the UN Global Compact, as well as all honourees recognised for their leadership and impact on Africa's progress.

The New African list serves as a leading benchmark of influence across the continent, highlighting individuals and institutions whose work significantly contributes to Africa's economic growth, social development, and global standing.

APO Group celebrates the accomplishments of its clients and partners, whose leadership, innovation, and resilience continue to drive Africa's advancement across finance, energy, healthcare, public health, faith-based leadership, and international cooperation.

In finance and development, Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, and Prof. Benedict Oramah, whose decade-long tenure concluded in October 2025, are recognised for their leadership in strengthening intra-African trade and economic resilience. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), is honoured for his role in financing development and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth across the continent. Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Finance Corporation, is noted for his contribution to Africa's infrastructure development and economic transformation.

In the business category, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, is recognised for advancing Africa's energy agenda and championing pragmatic, Africa-led energy solutions. Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation, is honoured for her transformative leadership in expanding healthcare access, education, and medical capacity building across Africa.

Faith-based leadership is also recognised, with the Head of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, acknowledged through its institutional leadership for its long-standing contribution to education, healthcare delivery, peacebuilding, and community support across the continent.

In the public health category, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), is recognised for his decisive leadership in strengthening Africa's health security architecture. Under his stewardship, Africa CDC has enhanced epidemic preparedness, coordinated continental responses to public health emergencies, and reinforced Africa's capacity to respond to an era increasingly shaped by complex and persistent health threats.

In the public and international cooperation category, Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chief Executive Officer of the UN Global Compact, is recognised for advancing sustainable development, responsible business practices, and global partnerships aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), Founder and Chairman of APO Group, who was himself named on the New African“100 Most Influential Africans” list in both 2024 and 2025, said:

“We are proud to see our clients and partners recognised for their impact across business, finance, healthcare, faith-based institutions, public health, and international cooperation. APO Group is honoured to serve as a communications partner to organisations and leaders driving meaningful change across the continent, ensuring their voices are heard and their contributions recognised worldwide.”

