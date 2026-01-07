Russia-Ukraine War: Macron Announces Multinational Military Force For Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans for a multinational military force to support Ukraine as part of proposed security guarantees. Speaking after a Coalition of the Willing meeting, Macron said the move would deter further Russian aggression and ensure any future peace deal is respected.

