Russia-Ukraine War: Macron Announces Multinational Military Force For Ukraine


2026-01-07 06:09:11
French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans for a multinational military force to support Ukraine as part of proposed security guarantees. Speaking after a Coalition of the Willing meeting, Macron said the move would deter further Russian aggression and ensure any future peace deal is respected.

