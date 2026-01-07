UK MP Says Turning Back On Women In Afghanistan Betrays Women Worldwide

Alice McDonald, a member of the UK Parliament, said in a statement that the government cannot turn its back on the crisis in Afghanistan. She emphasized that failing to act on gender apartheid and systemic oppression would betray not only Afghanistan women but women worldwide.

The MP described the situation for Afghanistan women and girls as“devastating,” but stressed that neither the UK nor the international community should surrender. Afghanistan women remain determined, resilient, and continue finding ways to run businesses and lead on the frontlines despite harsh restrictions.

McDonald added that combating systematic repression of Afghanistan women is essential for achieving global equality. She argued that gender equality is not only a moral imperative but also crucial for sustainable peace, security, and international progress.

Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, they have progressively stripped Afghanistan women of basic human rights, banning access to secondary schools and universities.

International condemnation has been widespread, with governments and civil society organizations calling on the Taliban to reverse these policies. Despite pressure, the group has continued enforcing restrictions and limiting women's freedoms.

McDonald urged that the UK and other nations uphold global values and lead by example, offering hope to oppressed populations. She emphasized that concrete support for Afghanistan women must be a priority of international policy and humanitarian efforts.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram