ATM Unveils Groundbreaking 2026 Conference Programme, Setting A New Benchmark For Strategic Insight Across Global Travel And Tourism



The Global Stage, Future Stage and newly rebranded Experience Stage to deliver industry-led intelligence, innovation and inclusive growth, reinforcing Arabian Travel Market as the place to learn from and shape the future of travel

Leading global market research and insight companies, including Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Euromonitor, GSIQ, Dragon Trail, Videc, Women in Travel CIC, and ICCA, to lead discussions ATM will take place from 4-7 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 January 2026: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has unveiled its extensive conference programme for ATM 2026, outlining a multi-stage agenda which will shape the future of the global travel and tourism industry.

ATM 2026, which will take place from May 4 to 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will host a conference programme featuring actionable insights, data-driven perspectives, and debates across major travel sectors. Under the theme 'Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,' the sessions will take place on the Global Stage, the Future Stage, and the newly rebranded Experience Stage, formerly the Business Events Stage, part of IBTM @ ATM.

Throughout the conference programme, renowned global thought leaders, policymakers, innovators and practitioners will share insights that support sustainable global growth, elevate standards, and strengthen the long-term resilience of travel and tourism worldwide.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:“At ATM, we want to raise the bar in how we guide the global travel and tourism industry. Our 2026 conference programme has been carefully curated to provide strategic direction through informed, industry-led insight, ensuring that decision-makers leave with the knowledge they need to act with confidence.

“We want ATM to be a platform where thought leaders share expertise that supports global growth, improves standards and strengthens the future of travel and tourism worldwide. By covering every major vertical within the industry, and by grounding our agenda in research, innovation and real-world scenarios, we are empowering the sector to make smarter, more sustainable decisions.”

As ATM's primary strategic forum, the Global Stage will provide an overview of the key factors transforming international travel and tourism. Featuring a series of panel discussions, interviews, and presentations, the sessions will examine the decisions, policies, and investments shaping the industry's future. The agenda will address themes central to long-term growth and competitiveness, including accessibility and inclusion, sustainability, transport and mobility, accommodation, luxury, destination marketing, development and investment, and emerging global travel trends.

Designed to deliver practical takeaways alongside big-picture thinking, the Global Stage will outline the insights needed to make informed strategic decisions in an increasingly complex, fast-evolving environment. A particular focus will be on research-led sessions, with new data and insights presented throughout the programme from companies including Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Euromonitor, and GSIQ.

On the final day of the Global Stage, the agenda will focus on the Women in Travel Forum, delivered in partnership with Women in Travel CIC, which will provide a dedicated platform to address accessibility, inclusion, equity and leadership across the travel and tourism industry.

The agenda will examine how destinations, businesses and policymakers can design more inclusive travel experiences, remove barriers for underrepresented groups, and embed accessibility into tourism planning and product development. The forum will also highlight the importance of diverse leadership and representation in driving innovation, improving standards and supporting sustainable growth across the sector.

Reflecting this year's full debut of ATM Travel Tech as a co-located show, the Future Stage will be central within the Tech and Innovation Hub, an immersive area showcasing the technologies transforming travel around the world. Across four days, it will highlight the trends and breakthroughs redefining how journeys are planned, delivered and experienced.

Sessions, led by companies including Dragon Trail and Videc, will explore AI and automation, data and digital transformation, fintech, immersive technologies, robotics, disruptor business models, and next-generation travel platforms, highlighting how innovation is reshaping the entire travel ecosystem. Set within a purpose-built, 250-seat theatre environment, the Future Stage will provide a forward-looking agenda focused on opportunity, adaptation and responsible innovation, helping industry stakeholders understand what is coming next and how to prepare for it.

Announced for 2026, the Experience Stage marks a significant development from the former Business Events Stage at IBTM @ ATM. The emphasis will be on driving growth in business events, corporate travel, and experiential design, highlighting the Middle East's emerging prominence as a global meetings and events hub, supported by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), which returns as the Official Business Events Partner.

The programme will explore leadership, event technology, innovative formats, and the future of impactful, inclusive, and sustainable events, alongside practical strategies for planners, destinations, and suppliers operating in this high-growth sector.

Across all stages this year, emphasis will be placed on more interactive and intimate experiences. Exclusive roundtable discussions, the launch of Lunch 'n Learn sessions, Meet the Speaker opportunities, as well as a partnership with Vox Technologies, which will see the use of headset devices that directly translate sessions in real time, encouraging deeper conversation and peer-to-peer knowledge exchange.

“With our expanded scope, redefined stages and renewed focus on inclusion, innovation and evidence-based insight, the ATM 2026 conference programme underscores the event's position as the region's leading knowledge platform for travel and tourism,” added Curtis.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 476 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, January 7, 2026 1:26:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Ministry of Economy and Tourism reviews new amendments to th...