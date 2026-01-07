Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Aman Brought Back From US: CBI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully brought back a key member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the US to India.

The wanted fugitive, identified as Aman alias Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal, was deported from the USA and arrived in India on Wednesday, January 7, an official statement issued by the CBI said.

Upon arrival at the Delhi airport, he was immediately taken into custody by a team of the Haryana Police.

Aman is a notorious criminal and a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime syndicate and is wanted by the Haryana Police in multiple serious criminal cases, including murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the CBI, Aman was earlier arrested in India in connection with these cases but was subsequently granted bail. However, he failed to appear for trial and later absconded. Following this, the Haryana Police approached the CBI to secure international assistance for his arrest.

Acting on the request, the CBI, which serves as India's National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, successfully got a Red Notice issued against Aman through Interpol.

Based on international coordination and intelligence inputs, the fugitive was later traced and geolocated in the United States, leading to his eventual deportation.

The CBI highlighted that Interpol Red Notices are circulated to law enforcement agencies worldwide to track and locate fugitives wanted for serious crimes.

In India, the CBI coordinates such international cooperation through Bharatpol, ensuring seamless communication between domestic law enforcement agencies and Interpol channels.

The agency further noted that over 150 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in recent years through sustained coordination using Interpol mechanisms, underscoring India's intensified efforts to crack down on transnational crime networks and bring fugitives to justice.