MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Small Arms And Light Weapons Market to Surpass $13 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Land Based Defense Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $62 billion by 2029, with Small Arms And Light Weapons to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Small Arms And Light Weapons market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Small Arms And Light Weapons Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the small arms and light weapons market in 2029, valued at $4,992 million. The market is expected to grow from 4,026 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the expansion of military training programs, rise in civilian gun ownership and rise in government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Small Arms And Light Weapons Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the small arms and light weapons market in 2029, valued at $1,541 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,351 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising military modernization programs, rising demand for lightweight and modular weapons and increasing defense budget.

What will be Largest Segment in the Small Arms And Light Weapons Market in 2029?

The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by type into small arms and light weapons. The light weapons market will be the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $8,007 million of the total in 2029. The light weapons market will be supported by the growing demand for versatile and portable weapon systems, advancements in weaponry technology that enhance accuracy and efficiency, the increasing need for counter-terrorism and anti-insurgency operations, military modernization efforts and the rising adoption of smart technologies such as integrated optics, targeting systems and communication devices to improve operational effectiveness and precision in law enforcement and defense applications.

The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by action into manual, semi-automatic and automatic. The semi-automatic market will be the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by action, accounting for 43% or $5,636 million of the total in 2029. The semi-automatic market will be supported by the growing demand for firearms with a balance of speed and control, increasing use in both military and law enforcement applications, the popularity of semi-automatic firearms for personal defense and sporting purposes, advancements in firearm technology that improve reliability and ease of use and the preference for semi-automatic weapons due to their versatility and legal status in many regions.

The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by caliber into 14.5 millimeter (mm), 9 mm, 12.7 mm, 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and more than 14.5 mm. The more than 14.5 mm market will be the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by caliber, accounting for 32 % or $4,179 million of the total in 2029. The more than 14.5 mm market will be supported by the increasing demand for heavy machine guns and anti-material rifles used in military operations, the need for high-caliber weapons capable of engaging hard targets such as vehicles, aircraft and bunkers, advancements in ammunition technology that enhance the power and range of these weapons, the growing geopolitical tensions and defense spending by nations focused on strengthening their heavy weapon capabilities and the rising use of large-caliber firearms for anti-terrorism, counter-insurgency and border defense operations.

The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by firing systems into gas operated, manual and recoil operated. The gas operated market will be the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by firing systems, accounting for 48% or $6,238 million of the total in 2029. The gas operated market will be supported by the increasing demand for higher reliability and faster rate of fire, advancements in gas piston technology for improved durability, the preference for gas-operated systems in military and law enforcement for efficient rapid shooting, the growing adoption of gas-operated weapons in modern tactical operations and the ability of gas-operated firearms to maintain consistent performance in high-stress environments.

The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by end-user sector into law enforcement, military and defense and civil and commercial. The law enforcement market will be the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by end-user, accounting for 49% or $6,340 million of the total in 2029. The law enforcement market will be supported by the increasing demand for firearms tailored for policing, the need for effective and reliable weapons for crowd control, self-defense and law enforcement operations, advancements in weapon technology that enhance accuracy, safety and ease of use, rising concerns about public safety and security driving investment in law enforcement equipment and the growing focus on modernizing police forces with high-performance weapons suited for various tactical scenarios.

What is the expected CAGR for the Small Arms And Light Weapons Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the small arms and light weapons market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Small Arms And Light Weapons Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global small arms and light weapons market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape defense capabilities, security operations, and tactical preparedness worldwide.

Rising Demand For Lightweight And Modular Weapons- The rising demand for lightweight and modular weapons will become a key driver of growth in the small arms and light weapons market by 2029. Lightweight weapons enhance mobility, making them ideal for military, law enforcement and civilian use, especially in rapid-response and close-quarter situations. The growing demand for modular designs, which allow customization through interchangeable parts. This adaptability is valued by both military forces for versatile operations and civilians for recreational purposes. Additionally, the adoption of these weapons by criminal organizations and private security forces is fueling the growth. As a result, the rising demand for lightweight and modular weapons is anticipated to contributing to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Military Training Programs - The expansion of military training programs will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the small arms and light weapons market by 2029. As military training programs expand, there is a growing demand for small arms and light weapons (SALW) tailored to various training needs, including urban warfare, counter-terrorism and sniper training. These programs require realistic, customizable weaponry, with an emphasis on incorporating modern, technology-equipped models. Specialized firearms for tactical units and special forces are also in high demand, driven by the need for lightweight, modular and precise weapons suited for high-stress scenarios. Consequently, the accelerating expansion of military training programs capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Hunting And Sporting Activities - The growth in hunting and sporting activities processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the small arms and light weapons market by 2029. The rising popularity of competitive shooting sports like Olympic shooting and skeet shooting is fueling the demand for specialized small arms designed for precision and speed. Additionally, the growing interest in outdoor activities such as hunting is increasing the need for firearms, particularly in regions with strong hunting traditions. Customizable firearms, with features like modular designs and adjustable stocks, are also fueling market growth as consumers seek personalized options for hunting and sports shooting. Therefore, this growth in hunting and sporting activities operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives- The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the small arms and light weapons market by 2029. Governments globally are increasing investments in defense and military modernization to address evolving security threats, driving the demand for small arms and light weapons (SALW) to enhance military and law enforcement capabilities. Rising defense budgets lead to the procurement of advanced weapons systems, while growing concerns over terrorism and organized crime spur governments to equip law enforcement with modern firearms. Additionally, government incentives for research and development in defense technologies, such as grants and tax breaks, further stimulate innovation, expanding them in both military and civilian sectors. Consequently, the favorable government initiatives strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Small Arms And Light Weapons Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the light weapons market, the small arms and light weapons for law enforcement market, the gas-operated small arms and light weapon market, the automatic small arms and light weapons market, and the more than 14.5 mm light weapons market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising defense modernization programs, heightened homeland-security requirements, and increased procurement of advanced weapon systems. This surge reflects the accelerating emphasis on force readiness, precision engagement capabilities, and interoperability across military and law-enforcement agencies, fueling transformative growth within the broader small arms and light weapons industry.

The light weapons market is projected to grow by $2,165 million, the small arms and light weapons for law enforcement market by $1,783 million, the gas-operated small arms and light weapon market by $1,706 million, the automatic small arms and light weapons market by $1,469 million, and the more than 14.5 mm light weapons market by $1,260 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

