21-Karat Gold Price Reaches JD 90.5 In Local Market
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 7 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among consumers in the local market, reached JD 90.5 at jewelry shops on Wednesday, compared to JD 86.6 for purchases.
According to the bulletin issued by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram for 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were JD 103.4, JD 80.3, and JD 63.1, respectively.
