Kuwait PM Receives UK Ambassador
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received Wednesday at Bayan Palace Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kuwait, Qudsi Rasheed, and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting reviewed the distinguished historical bilateral relations and affirmed Kuwait's keenness to broaden cooperation horizons in a manner serving the shared interests of the two nations.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel. (end)
