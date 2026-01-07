403
Kuwait Diplomatic Institute Hosts Lecture On Mediation, Soft Power
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute organized on Wednesday a lecture on mediation diplomacy and soft power, delivered by Qatari Director of Diplomatic Institute Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Horr, with diplomats and foreign mission heads attending.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Al-Horr stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation between the diplomatic institutes of Kuwait and Qatar to support joint efforts in diplomacy.
He said the lecture reflects the close Kuwaiti-Qatari ties and the ongoing collaboration institutes which have implemented several joint programs and activities, noting that the topic highlights shared approaches by Kuwait and Qatar in promoting mediation, peaceful conflict resolution and soft power as tools for regional and international stability.
Dr. Al-Horr explained that the lecture addressed how states can achieve regional and global influence regardless of size or population by adopting effective mediation policies and peacebuilding strategies. (end)
