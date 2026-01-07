Trump Admin's Fresh Warning To Venezuela: Cut Ties With China, Russia And Iran Partner Only With US For Oil Production

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has asked the interim leader of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, to exclusively partner with Washington on oil production and favour it when selling heavy crude, ABC reported.

In addition to an exclusive partnership with the US, the Trump administration has demanded Venezuela to“kick out” China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, the report said, citing three people familiar with the development. The report noted that Venezuela was told to sever economic ties with these countries.

It is still uncertain to what extent the US seeks to exclude China, Russia, and others from Venezuela's economy. Any decision to sever ties would amount to a major political shift for Venezuela, which has depended heavily on these countries for economic and security stability in recent years under the regimes of Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

In an interview with the news portal, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker explained that the US strategy relies on managing Venezuela's oil resources. He expressed his belief that implementing this plan will not require the deployment of US troops.

"The President is speaking about exerting maximum leverage with the remaining elements in Venezuela and ensuring they cooperate with the United States by halting illegal migration, stopping drug flows, revitalising oil infrastructure, and doing what is right for the Venezuelan people," the report quoted a senior administration official.

The US is also pressuring Rodríguez to expel advisers from these countries, although some diplomats would be allowed to remain, according to a report by The New York Times, citing unspecified US officials.

Senior US officials have confirmed that the US does not plan to occupy Venezuela. Trump has consistently clarified that he seeks to play a key role in its future, which would be primarily financed by oil revenues.

The administration is expected to meet with US oil companies within the next week to discuss potential investment in the South American nation.

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced that Venezuela would begin sending up to 50 million barrels of oil to the US. He stated that the oil would be sold at market price, with the earnings benefiting both nations.