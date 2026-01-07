Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mustafizur Rahman IPL Row 'He Is Completely Chill': Ex-Bangladesh Captain


2026-01-07 05:00:56
Amid the IPL controversy and his release from KKR, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman remains unfazed. Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful revealed that the left-arm quick is mentally strong, relaxed and fully focused on cricket, proving once again why he's known for his calm temperament.

