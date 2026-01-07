Mustafizur Rahman IPL Row 'He Is Completely Chill': Ex-Bangladesh Captain

Amid the IPL controversy and his release from KKR, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman remains unfazed. Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful revealed that the left-arm quick is mentally strong, relaxed and fully focused on cricket, proving once again why he's known for his calm temperament.

