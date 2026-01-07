Delhi: MCD Demolition Drive Near Faiz-E-Elahi Masjid, Stone Pelting Reported

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid close to Ramlila Maidan following Delhi High Court directions. During the operation, some miscreants resorted to stone pelting. Police swiftly controlled the situation, deploying force minimally and diverting traffic to maintain order.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.