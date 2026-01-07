Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi: MCD Demolition Drive Near Faiz-E-Elahi Masjid, Stone Pelting Reported


2026-01-07 05:00:52
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid close to Ramlila Maidan following Delhi High Court directions. During the operation, some miscreants resorted to stone pelting. Police swiftly controlled the situation, deploying force minimally and diverting traffic to maintain order.

