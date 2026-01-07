Hunsur Gold Robbery: 8 Kg Gold Looted In 6 Minutes, Police Hunt Robbers Across States

A major gold shop robbery at the Sky Gold and Diamond showroom on Hunsur bypass road has captured widespread attention across Karnataka. Even ten days after the incident, authorities have yet to apprehend the culprits, who executed the heist with precision and boldness. In just six minutes, the robbers looted approximately eight kilograms of gold and fled the scene, leaving the police grappling with the level of planning and skill displayed. The audacious nature of the crime, coupled with the absence of immediate leads, has raised serious concerns about shop security and police preparedness in the region.

Robbers Strike Brazenly Despite CCTV

The robbers entered the showroom without initially covering their faces and carried out the theft calmly, as recorded on CCTV cameras. Their fearless conduct and the clarity of the visuals have heightened public anxiety and underlined the professional nature of the operation.

Police Conduct Massive Multi-State Search

To crack the case, the Mysuru district police have formed five special teams and launched extensive searches across four states, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Despite sustained efforts, no concrete information regarding the suspects' identities or whereabouts has been found so far.

Well-Planned Robbery Revealed by Investigation

Investigations have revealed that the robbery was meticulously planned. The culprits reportedly stayed in Hunsur town for three days prior to the incident, checking into different lodges such as Prashanth Lodge, Arya Lodge and Murali Lodge to avoid attracting attention. Police have also found that the robbers used VPN-based calls before and during the crime, a tactic that concealed their location and identity and significantly complicated the investigation.

Detailed Reconnaissance Before the Heist

Police suspect that the gang gathered detailed information about the showroom well in advance, including its internal and external layout, camera positions and staff movement patterns. This careful preparation enabled them to execute the robbery swiftly and escape without leaving immediate traces, highlighting their technological awareness and operational planning.

Impact on Traders and Public Anxiety

The massive theft has triggered fear among traders in Hunsur and nearby areas, raising serious questions about existing security measures. Although the police have assured a breakthrough at the earliest, the lack of arrests even after ten days has led to criticism of law enforcement effectiveness.

Incident Background

The robbery took place on Sunday, December 28, at around 12.30 pm. Five robbers arrived on two motorcycles, each carrying a firearm. One wore a helmet, while the others put on masks after entering the store. The store manager, Ajgar, was away for lunch at the time. The robbers instructed customers and all 18 staff members present to remain seated with their hands raised. Two of the robbers quickly filled a bag with gold jewellery while conversing in Hindi and English. Within minutes, they fled the showroom, with one of them firing a shot into the air. Both motorcycles were reportedly seen heading towards Mysuru road.

Robbery Executed Near Bus Stand

The Sky Gold and Diamond showroom is located at the entrance to the Hunsur bus stand from the Mysuru–Madikeri highway bypass. As it was the last Sunday of the month, many grocery stores were closed and public movement was minimal, while vehicular traffic on the bypass road was also low. Police believe the robbers carefully studied these conditions and planned the crime accordingly. The case remains under investigation, with five police teams actively tracking the suspects, said DIG Dr M B Boralingaiah.