Colombia's Peso Holds Firm As Stocks Rally Despite Softer Oil
Key Points
The peso started Wednesday near 3,711–3,713 per $1 after Tuesday's slide in USD/COP, even as Brent slipped below $60.
Colombia's COLCAP jumped 1.95%, led by oil and heavyweight financial names, while small but positive COLO ETF flows hinted at steady foreign interest.
Near-term FX direction hinges on the U.S. data calendar, the Dollar Index's tone, and whether 3,700 holds as support.
The Colombian peso entered the morning with a calmer, slightly stronger tone, trading around 3,711–3,713 per $1 offshore, after a heavy local session the day before.
Tuesday's spot market opened at 3,730.33, traded as high as 3,766.00 and as low as 3,701.15, then closed at 3,716.99 on $1.36 billion in turnover across 1,920 trades.
Today's official TRM was set at 3,730.26, leaving room for a softer open if sellers keep control below the mid-3,700s. Globally, the backdrop is mixed rather than risk-off.
The Dollar Index was last marked near 98.54, with traders focused on U.S. labor updates ahead of payrolls, while the U.S. 10-year yield hovered around 4.16%.
One strategist summed up the mood simply: markets are more concerned about incoming U.S. data than chasing new themes. Oil is the uncomfortable variable.
Brent dropped back under $60 after Venezuela-linked headlines revived supply and policy uncertainty. That usually matters for Colombia's terms of trade and fiscal optics.
Yet the FX market still found buyers, reflecting carry appeal and a preference for policy credibility over noisy politics. Technically, the 4-hour USD/COP chart keeps momentum tilted lower, while the daily chart suggests the downswing is slowing.
The key line is 3,700: a clean break points toward the high-3,600s, while a rebound through 3,730–3,745 would shift the week back into range trading.
Stocks, meanwhile, were the bright spot. The MSCI COLCAP closed at 2,175.89, up 1.95%, on COP 260.2 billion (about $70 million) in turnover.
Ecopetrol rose as much as 5.21%, and Grupo Cibest preferred added roughly 4%. Offshore, the COLO ETF priced at $37.59 with $118.66 million in assets, and recent net inflows stayed positive (+$3.55 million over five days; +$6.18 million over one month).
Top 5 Winners: COLCAP; Ecopetrol; Grupo Cibest preferred; the peso (COP); COLO ETF inflows.
Top 5 Losers: Brent crude; the Dollar Index; USD/COP long positions; Colombia's oil-linked fiscal narrative; short-term USD/COP momentum.
