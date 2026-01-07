403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Luoming's ISO 13485-Certified Oxygen Production Systems Deliver Reliability In Harsh Industrial Environments
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In the face of increasingly demanding industrial and environmental conditions, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (established May 2020), is proud to position itself as a leading Aquaculture Oxygen Generator System Provider, supplying robust, high-purity oxygen generation systems engineered for reliability even in harsh industrial settings. Their advanced PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen generation platforms are tailor-designed for demanding applications - whether in aquaculture, wastewater treatment, metallurgical operations, or high-altitude plateau environments. According to the company's website, their oxygen generators“produce clean and high purity oxygen stably” and are custom-configured for the specific user environment, usage scenario and desired outcome.
Industry Outlook and Market Trends
The global industrial oxygen market is undergoing significant transformation. With rising demands for higher process efficiency, environmental compliance, and decentralized oxygen supply, on-site oxygen generation systems are replacing traditional cylinder and liquid-oxygen logistics models. In particular, sectors such as aquaculture, wastewater treatment, metal cutting and high-altitude operations are seeing a surge in demand for tailor-made oxygen generation systems that offer both purity and continuity of supply. The aquaculture industry, for example, increasingly requires consistent, high-quality oxygen supply to support intensive farming systems, improve fish health and maintain stable production. Meanwhile, wastewater treatment plants are leveraging oxygen-enriched aeration to boost aerobic digestion rates, reduce sludge production and lower energy usage. The metallurgical and cutting industries similarly favour on-site systems that can deliver scalable, reliable oxygen without the infrastructure complexity of traditional supply chains. In high-altitude or plateau regions where logistics are more challenging, on-site oxygen generation offers a compelling solution. Such broadening of application domains is driving growth in suppliers that can deliver high-reliability systems for“harsh industrial environments” - environments characterized by extreme temperatures, remote locations, aggressive process demands or regulatory constraints. Against this backdrop, companies that hold strong quality certifications, offer custom engineering and support service across global venues are well-placed to capture market share.
Company Profile, Core Strengths and Product Portfolio
Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., located in Dongtai City, Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, spans more than 16,000 m2 of facility space integrating R&D, production, sales and service. The company specialises in the research, manufacture and deployment of molecular-sieve PSA oxygen generation systems which deliver high-purity oxygen (typically around 93% ±2%) via dual-adsorption tower technology. Key core advantages include:
High-efficiency separation technology: Their systems use high-quality zeolite molecular sieves and a dual-tower design for continuous, uninterrupted oxygen output.
Intelligent automation and control: Through PLC program controllers and touchscreen interfaces, users can easily set oxygen concentration and flow rate; fault-alarm capability ensures robust uptime.
Wide adaptability and modular scalability: The systems are suitable for a wide spectrum of industries (medical, aquaculture, wastewater, cutting, metallurgy, plateau oxygen supply) and support modular expansion to match gas demands.
Quality assurance and certification credentials: The company has achieved international certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 13485 (for medical device quality management) as well as CE certification and a Class II medical device production license.
Proven global experience: With an export footprint covering South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and applications spanning hospitals, laboratories, electronics, food processing and industrial plants.
Major applications and customer scenarios include:
Aquaculture industry: On-site generation of oxygen enriches water, supports high-density fish and shellfish rearing, reduces reliance on cylinder supply and improves farm productivity.
Wastewater treatment plants: Oxygen-enriched aeration supports faster decomposition, lower sludge production and more efficient treatment systems.
Industrial cutting and metallurgical processes: Reliable on-site high-purity oxygen supports laser cutting, metal heat treatment, metabolic oxidation and other industrial operations.
Plateau or high-altitude oxygen supply: Remote or harsh-environment applications (such as plateau oxygen support) benefit from stable oxygen generation even under challenging ambient conditions.
With case examples globally in aquaculture farms, industrial plants and medical oxygen generation sites, Luoming emphasises tailored design, local support and quick response service, enabling customers to deploy with confidence in harsh or demanding environments.
Participated at the 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization Expo
Showcased at the 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization Expo, Jiangsu Luoming highlighted its modular oxygen solutions as part of its international expansion. The exhibition demonstrated integrated oxygen generation capabilities with a focus on high-altitude and plateau applications, and emphasized Luoming's relevance to aquaculture, wastewater treatment, and other infrastructure projects in remote or elevated regions. Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the technical team, view live demonstrations, and discuss tailored on-site oxygen generation solutions to support aquaculture facilities, building materials processing, and related operations in challenging environments. The showcase underscored Luoming's commitment to delivering stable, pure oxygen supply under demanding conditions while reducing supply chain complexity and improving operational resilience in plateau contexts.
Conclusion
As industrial and environmental demands continue to push the boundaries of performance, reliability and sustainability, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. stands out as a high-quality partner delivering ISO 13485-certified, PSA-based oxygen generation systems engineered for harsh industrial environments. With comprehensive capabilities spanning aquaculture, wastewater treatment, industrial cutting, plateau oxygen supply and more, and armed with strong certifications, global experience and full end-to-end service, the company is ready to support its customers' most challenging oxygen supply needs. Participation in the 2025 Tibet Building & Construction Materials Fair further reinforces Luoming's proactive global and high-altitude market engagement. For more information please visit the company website:
Industry Outlook and Market Trends
The global industrial oxygen market is undergoing significant transformation. With rising demands for higher process efficiency, environmental compliance, and decentralized oxygen supply, on-site oxygen generation systems are replacing traditional cylinder and liquid-oxygen logistics models. In particular, sectors such as aquaculture, wastewater treatment, metal cutting and high-altitude operations are seeing a surge in demand for tailor-made oxygen generation systems that offer both purity and continuity of supply. The aquaculture industry, for example, increasingly requires consistent, high-quality oxygen supply to support intensive farming systems, improve fish health and maintain stable production. Meanwhile, wastewater treatment plants are leveraging oxygen-enriched aeration to boost aerobic digestion rates, reduce sludge production and lower energy usage. The metallurgical and cutting industries similarly favour on-site systems that can deliver scalable, reliable oxygen without the infrastructure complexity of traditional supply chains. In high-altitude or plateau regions where logistics are more challenging, on-site oxygen generation offers a compelling solution. Such broadening of application domains is driving growth in suppliers that can deliver high-reliability systems for“harsh industrial environments” - environments characterized by extreme temperatures, remote locations, aggressive process demands or regulatory constraints. Against this backdrop, companies that hold strong quality certifications, offer custom engineering and support service across global venues are well-placed to capture market share.
Company Profile, Core Strengths and Product Portfolio
Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., located in Dongtai City, Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, spans more than 16,000 m2 of facility space integrating R&D, production, sales and service. The company specialises in the research, manufacture and deployment of molecular-sieve PSA oxygen generation systems which deliver high-purity oxygen (typically around 93% ±2%) via dual-adsorption tower technology. Key core advantages include:
High-efficiency separation technology: Their systems use high-quality zeolite molecular sieves and a dual-tower design for continuous, uninterrupted oxygen output.
Intelligent automation and control: Through PLC program controllers and touchscreen interfaces, users can easily set oxygen concentration and flow rate; fault-alarm capability ensures robust uptime.
Wide adaptability and modular scalability: The systems are suitable for a wide spectrum of industries (medical, aquaculture, wastewater, cutting, metallurgy, plateau oxygen supply) and support modular expansion to match gas demands.
Quality assurance and certification credentials: The company has achieved international certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 13485 (for medical device quality management) as well as CE certification and a Class II medical device production license.
Proven global experience: With an export footprint covering South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and applications spanning hospitals, laboratories, electronics, food processing and industrial plants.
Major applications and customer scenarios include:
Aquaculture industry: On-site generation of oxygen enriches water, supports high-density fish and shellfish rearing, reduces reliance on cylinder supply and improves farm productivity.
Wastewater treatment plants: Oxygen-enriched aeration supports faster decomposition, lower sludge production and more efficient treatment systems.
Industrial cutting and metallurgical processes: Reliable on-site high-purity oxygen supports laser cutting, metal heat treatment, metabolic oxidation and other industrial operations.
Plateau or high-altitude oxygen supply: Remote or harsh-environment applications (such as plateau oxygen support) benefit from stable oxygen generation even under challenging ambient conditions.
With case examples globally in aquaculture farms, industrial plants and medical oxygen generation sites, Luoming emphasises tailored design, local support and quick response service, enabling customers to deploy with confidence in harsh or demanding environments.
Participated at the 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization Expo
Showcased at the 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization Expo, Jiangsu Luoming highlighted its modular oxygen solutions as part of its international expansion. The exhibition demonstrated integrated oxygen generation capabilities with a focus on high-altitude and plateau applications, and emphasized Luoming's relevance to aquaculture, wastewater treatment, and other infrastructure projects in remote or elevated regions. Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the technical team, view live demonstrations, and discuss tailored on-site oxygen generation solutions to support aquaculture facilities, building materials processing, and related operations in challenging environments. The showcase underscored Luoming's commitment to delivering stable, pure oxygen supply under demanding conditions while reducing supply chain complexity and improving operational resilience in plateau contexts.
Conclusion
As industrial and environmental demands continue to push the boundaries of performance, reliability and sustainability, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. stands out as a high-quality partner delivering ISO 13485-certified, PSA-based oxygen generation systems engineered for harsh industrial environments. With comprehensive capabilities spanning aquaculture, wastewater treatment, industrial cutting, plateau oxygen supply and more, and armed with strong certifications, global experience and full end-to-end service, the company is ready to support its customers' most challenging oxygen supply needs. Participation in the 2025 Tibet Building & Construction Materials Fair further reinforces Luoming's proactive global and high-altitude market engagement. For more information please visit the company website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment