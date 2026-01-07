Khalilzad: Pakistani Army's Interpretation Of Doha Agreement Incorrect

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Kabul (Pajhwok): The former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation says that the interpretation of the Doha Agreement by Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistani army, is“incorrect,” emphasizing that the agreement pertains exclusively to Afghanistan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad said in a message posted on X that Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, in a recent statement, referred to the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate.

However, Khalilzad noted that Chaudhry's suggestion that the agreement encompasses issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan is a misunderstanding.

Khalilzad added:“However, this idea leads to an interesting thought. In fact, a similar agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan - in which both countries commit to not allowing any individual or group, including ISIS and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to use their territory to threaten the security of the other, and which would include third-party monitoring - could serve the interests of both countries.”

Khalilzad emphasized that this incorrect interpretation has nevertheless created an opportunity to propose a thought-provoking perspective.

He said that based on his recent discussions with leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), they are prepared to negotiate such an agreement.

Khalilzad stated that this could represent a fundamental transformation in relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The former US envoy for Afghan peace noted that the ball is now in Pakistan's court.

According to reports, after a period of relative calm in the tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad, Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, the Pakistani army spokesperson, has once again resorted to accusations, claiming that Afghanistan has become a center of“global terrorist activities.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, wrote last night on X that the recent statements by the Pakistani army spokesperson not only have no basis in reality, but also clearly contradict the conduct and standards expected of a responsible military.

