Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) Has Completed The Rebalancing For December 2025 Of Its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Virtune today announces the completion of the first rebalancing for the, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra.

Index allocation as of December 30th (before rebalancing):

Ethereum: 44.08%

XRP: 23.62%

Solana: 17.39%

Chainlink: 6.12%

Stellar: 5.66%

Aave: 3.13%

Index allocation as of December 30th (after rebalancing):

Ethereum: 41.84%

XRP: 23.79%

Solana: 18.53%

Chainlink: 6.56%

Stellar: 5.90%

Aave: 3.39%

The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.

This rebalancing introduces no changes to the crypto assets included in the index.

The performance of Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP in December was +0.53%.

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP is a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) designed to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the expanding stablecoin ecosystem. The product tracks a diversified index of digital assets that provide the infrastructure and rails making stablecoins possible and that stand to benefit from their growing adoption and use.

