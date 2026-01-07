Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) Has Completed The Rebalancing For December 2025 Of Its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP
In addition to the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:
Virtune Bitcoin ETP
Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP
Virtune XRP ETP
Virtune Staked Solana ETP
Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP
Virtune Litecoin ETP
Virtune Avalanche ETP
Virtune Chainlink ETP
Virtune Arbitrum ETP
Virtune Staked Polygon ETP
Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
Virtune Stellar ETP
Virtune Staked NEAR ETP
Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP
Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP
Virtune Sui ETP
Virtune Bittensor ETP
Index allocation as of December 30th (before rebalancing):
Ethereum: 44.08%
XRP: 23.62%
Solana: 17.39%
Chainlink: 6.12%
Stellar: 5.66%
Aave: 3.13%
Index allocation as of December 30th (after rebalancing):
Ethereum: 41.84%
XRP: 23.79%
Solana: 18.53%
Chainlink: 6.56%
Stellar: 5.90%
Aave: 3.39%
The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.
This rebalancing introduces no changes to the crypto assets included in the index.
The performance of Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP in December was +0.53%.
Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP is a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) designed to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the expanding stablecoin ecosystem. The product tracks a diversified index of digital assets that provide the infrastructure and rails making stablecoins possible and that stand to benefit from their growing adoption and use.
Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
