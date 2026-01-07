New Social Platform Intuuv Launches With One-Hour Daily Limit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Intuuv, a new social media platform, has launched with a feature that sets it apart from traditional networks: users are limited to one hour of access per day with no option to extend their time.

The platform, based in Surfside, Florida, aims to address growing concerns about excessive social media use by building time restrictions directly into its design. Once a user's daily hour expires, the app locks until the following day.

Intuuv removes several features common to established social platforms. The service does not display follower counts or public likes, and content appears in chronological order rather than through algorithmic curation. The platform requires verification for all users and limits each person to a single account, a structure designed to reduce fake accounts, bots, and anonymous interactions.

The platform positions itself as particularly supportive of artists and creators. Musicians and visual artists can share work directly with their audience without algorithmic mediation or platform revenue cuts. Creators maintain control over their content and monetization methods.

The launch comes as social media consumption continues to be a topic of public discussion, with various studies examining the relationship between platform usage patterns and user well-being. Intuuv's approach represents a departure from engagement-maximizing features that characterize most social networks.

The one-hour time limit applies universally across the platform, with no premium tiers or workarounds available. This mandatory restriction forms the foundation of Intuuv's positioning as a platform designed for intentional rather than continuous use.

By removing competitive metrics and algorithmic feeds, Intuuv attempts to create an environment focused on direct communication rather than performance-driven posting. The verification requirement and single-account policy further distinguish the platform from services that allow multiple or anonymous profiles.

