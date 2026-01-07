Over 50% Of Children Aged 5-9 In J&K Have High Triglycerides
According to the 'Children in India 2025' report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 50.2% of children in this age group in Jammu and Kashmir have elevated triglyceride levels. Triglycerides are fats stored in the body and used for energy.ADVERTISEMENT
Doctors explained that while normal triglyceride levels are a part of healthy metabolism, unusually high levels indicate imbalances in how the body processes fats.ADVERTISEMENT
They said persistently elevated triglycerides in adults are known risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and metabolic disorders, and similar risks are present even when such abnormalities are detected in childhood.
Dr Shahid Ahmad Bhat, a paediatrician, warned that children with high triglycerides are more vulnerable to obesity, insulin resistance, and early signs of cardiovascular disease later in life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment