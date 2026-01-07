Over 50% Of Children Aged 5-9 In J&K Have High Triglycerides

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– It is a concerning development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that more than 50 per cent of children aged 5 to 9 years are found to have high levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood.

According to the 'Children in India 2025' report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 50.2% of children in this age group in Jammu and Kashmir have elevated triglyceride levels. Triglycerides are fats stored in the body and used for energy.

Doctors explained that while normal triglyceride levels are a part of healthy metabolism, unusually high levels indicate imbalances in how the body processes fats.

They said persistently elevated triglycerides in adults are known risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and metabolic disorders, and similar risks are present even when such abnormalities are detected in childhood.

Dr Shahid Ahmad Bhat, a paediatrician, warned that children with high triglycerides are more vulnerable to obesity, insulin resistance, and early signs of cardiovascular disease later in life.