World-Renowned Immunologist And Distinguished Scientist Joins Cancervax As Senior Scientific Advisor

CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform that uses the body's immune system to treat cancer, today announced that Mark M. Davis, PhD will serve as the Company's Senior Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Davis was the founding Director of the Stanford Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection (ITI), and turned it into an international leader in the development of transformative technologies and approaches to better understand the human immune system and its responses to infectious diseases and autoimmunity. He is currently a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and the Director of the Center for Human Systems Immunology and co-Director of the Parker Center for the Immunotherapy of Cancer at Stanford.

Dr. Davis is well known for identifying the first T-cell receptor genes, which are responsible for T lymphocytes' ability to“see” foreign pathogens such as viruses, solving a major mystery in immunology at that time. He and his research group have made many subsequent discoveries about this type of molecule, demonstrating that T-cells are able to detect and respond to even a single molecule of their ligand-fragments of antigens bound to Major Histocompatibility Complex cell surface molecules. He also developed a novel way of labeling specific T lymphocytes according to the molecules that they recognize, and this procedure is now an important method in many clinical and basic studies of T-cell activity, as are other technologies developed by his group.

CancerVax was founded on the idea that disguising cancer cells to resemble foreign pathogens, such as the measles virus, can effectively“trick” the immune system into recognizing and aggressively attacking them. The disguise is done by precisely detecting cancer cells at the genetic level, then forcing them to express harmless protein fragments associated with viruses. This then activates T-cell killing of cancer cells through the mechanisms that Dr. Davis discovered and continues to research. Recent in-vitro lab experiments have proven that this is possible with the CancerVax technology – a major milestone for the Company.

Dr. Davis, commented,“I've observed many novel cancer immunotherapies over the years. I find the CancerVax approach quite clever and interesting. Instead of teaching immune cells to recognize cancer through a new learned immunity, disguising cancer cells with viral antigens to activate strong existing immunity is a very exciting idea. I look forward to helping anyway I can.”

“Mark's groundbreaking work and foundational discoveries revealed how T cells 'see' foreign antigens and transformed the world's understanding of adaptive immunity. It is one of the most important advances in modern immunology,” said Dr. George Katibah, Chief Scientific Officer of CancerVax.“Dr. Davis has pioneered transformative technologies such as peptide-MHC tetramers and advanced systems-level approaches to human immunology, and his research continues to fuel translational innovations from vaccines to cancer therapies. His extraordinary scientific leadership and deep expertise align powerfully with CancerVax's novel approach to treating cancer. It is a privilege for all of us at CancerVax to work with Dr. Davis.”

According to research, Dr. Davis has authored over 500 publications with over 125,000 citations. He has received numerous awards and honors for his work, including memberships in the National Academy of Sciences, The National Academy of Medicine and the Royal Society.

To learn more about the CancerVax platform, please watch the Short Explainer Video at

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot - a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

