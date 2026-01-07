26 Hardcore Maoists With Rs 64 Lakh Collective Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Sukma, Jan 7 (IANS) In a significant victory for security forces combating Left-Wing Extremism, 26 hardcore Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered simultaneously in the Maoist-affected Sukma district on Wednesday.

A combined bounty of approximately Rs 64-65 lakh had been announced on these insurgents, marking a major setback to the outlawed Maoist organisation.

The surrendered Maoists were active in key operational areas, including the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, South Bastar Division, Maad Division, and the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region. They held various ranks within the Maoist hierarchy: one Company Party Committee Member (CYPCM), four Platoon Party Committee Members (PPCM), three Area Committee Members (ACM), and 18 ordinary Party Members.

According to police officials, these cadres were involved in several high-profile incidents across the Sukma district, the Maad region, and bordering areas in Odisha.

Their surrender comes amid intensified anti-Maoist operations and the establishment of new security camps in remote interior areas, which have significantly increased pressure on the insurgents.

The Maoists cited the Chhattisgarh government's attractive 'Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy' as a primary motivation for laying down arms.

They were particularly influenced by the ongoing 'Poona Marge' (or Poona Margem) campaign, aimed at rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society. This initiative promises financial assistance, skill development, and protection to former insurgents willing to abandon violence.

Senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials oversaw the surrender process.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) Sukma, Interrogation Branch, and intelligence units from multiple CRPF battalions -- including 02, 159, 212, 217, 226, and Cobra 201 -- played a pivotal role in persuading the cadres to join the mainstream.

Following the surrender, each individual received the prescribed incentives under the rehabilitation policy, including immediate financial aid.

This development aligns with the Central government's goal to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026, as reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Security experts view this mass surrender as evidence of crumbling Maoist morale, driven by sustained operations and development outreach in the Bastar region.

With hundreds of surrenders reported in recent years, Chhattisgarh is witnessing a steady decline in Naxal influence, paving the way for peace and progress in once-restive tribal areas.