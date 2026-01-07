Amelia Kerr Key For Mumbai Indians' Success In WPL 2026: Saba Karim

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their Women's Premier League 2026 campaign with a settled and championship-ready core, with experts identifying the re-signing of Amelia Kerr as a key factor in the franchise's title defence. The team brought the New Zealand player for 3 crore in the WPL Mega Auction held last year.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim said Kerr was Mumbai Indians' primary target at the auction as they looked to rebuild their title-winning combination.

“Mumbai Indians knew that to rebuild the same title-winning team, they had to bring back one or two players they had released. Their main target was Amelia Kerr. She has performed very well,” Karim said on JioStar.

“MI must have been disappointed to release her earlier, which is why they paid a higher price to bring her back. They wanted the core group that won them the WPL title last season, and they have managed to bring that core back. The money invested in Amelia Kerr is worth it for MI,” he added.

Former India captain Mithali Raj echoed similar views, describing Kerr's return as both a strategic and emotional decision for the franchise.

"Amelia Kerr being re-signed by Mumbai Indians is also an emotional buy. They wanted her in a combination that has worked for them. Mumbai Indians have won the title twice in three seasons with that core, so it was important for them to have her back," Mithali said.

Former India batter Anjum Chopra, meanwhile, praised the overall balance of the Mumbai Indians squad, pointing to the mix of youth and experience as a key strength heading into the new season.

"I am excited by the balance Mumbai Indians have. They come in with a good mix of youth and experience. Retaining Amanjot Kaur is an interesting move, but with the kind of talent MI consistently assembles, they will certainly be a team to watch," Chopra said.

Mumbai Indians will start their WPL 2026 campaign on January 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, followed by a match against Delhi Capitals at the same venue on January 10. They will then face Gujarat Giants on January 13 and UP Warriorz on January 15, both in Navi Mumbai.

The team will then travel to the BCA Stadium in Vadodara for the remainder of their matches. They will play Delhi Capitals on January 20, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 26, and conclude their league campaign against Gujarat Giants on January 30.