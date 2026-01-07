Division I Chess Tournament Gathers Strongest Contenders

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The competition in Division I, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has officially begun, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony took place at the Republican Chess Center.

Addressing the participants, ACF President and Vice President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Mahir Mammadov, wished the players success and underlined that the strongest competitors would once again secure places in this year's national championship.

The chief arbiter of the tournament, Azer Ibrahimov, then informed the players about the competition regulations.

A total of 40 players are competing in the men's event, while 20 players are taking part in the women's competition.

The tournament is being conducted in accordance with FIDE rules, following the Swiss system over nine rounds.

In Division I, the top nine finishers in the men's category and the top two in the women's category will earn qualification for the Azerbaijan Championship. The event will conclude on January 14.

The overall prize fund for the Division I competition is set at 10,000 manats.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.