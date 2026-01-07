What Is The Right Time To Drink Coffee? European Study Shares Key Insights

A new study highlights the best time to drink coffee for health benefits. Learn when and how much coffee to consume, how timing affects the body, and what recent research from the European Heart Journal reveals about coffee consumption.

The European Heart Journal revealed interesting facts about coffee's benefits. This long-term study of 40,000 people showed the right time to drink coffee for heart health.

Many people start their day with a hot cup of coffee. For them, it's an energy booster. But when and how much should we drink? A recent report in the European Heart Journal has revealed interesting facts about coffee timing.

This long-term US study on 40,000 people examined their coffee habits. Scientists checked their diet, coffee timing, and amount. The study found that regular coffee drinkers were healthier than non-drinkers.

The report revealed that drinking coffee in the morning has more benefits. It fights laziness and plays a key role in keeping the heart healthy. The survey found that people who drink one or two cups in the morning have a lower risk of chronic diseases.

Experts say that while coffee boosts concentration and energy, timing is key. The European Heart Journal clarified that morning coffee has a positive health impact. If you're a coffee lover, you can happily start your morning with a cup. Just be mindful of sugar and milk.