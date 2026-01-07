Complaint Filed Over Anti-PM, Amit Shah Sloganeering At JNU Campus

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a complaint has been received from the Chief Security Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Police Station Vasant Kunj North regarding an incident of sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the university campus.

Police officials said the complaint is currently under review to determine the appropriate course of legal action. "A complaint from the Chief Security Officer, JNU, was received at PS Vasant Kunj North in connection with sloganeering against the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the JNU campus. The same is being examined for necessary action," Delhi Police said.

JNU Seeks FIR Against Students

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had requested the police to register an FIR against students who allegedly raised "objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans" outside Sabarmati Hostel on Monday night.

Details of the Incident

According to an official letter from the university's security department, the incident occurred during a program organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the violence at JNU on January 5, 2020. The program, titled "A Night of Resistance with Guerilla Dhaba," saw around 30-35 students gather outside the hostel. "I have been directed to inform you that on 5th Jan 2026, at approximately 22:00 hours, a programme was organised outside Sabarmati Hostel, Jawaharlal Nehru University, by students associated with the JNUSU, ostensibly to observe the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on 5 January 2020, under the title "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba." At the time of commencement, the gathering appeared to be limited to commemorating the said anniversary. The number of students present at the spot was approximately 30-35. The prominent students identified during the programme," the letter said.

Slogans Turned 'Inflammatory' After SC Verdict

However, the nature of the gathering changed significantly after the Supreme Court's verdict, with some students raising highly objectionable and inflammatory slogans. The slogans, which were clearly audible and repeated, were deemed to be a direct contempt of the Supreme Court and a violation of the JNU Code of Conduct. "However, during the course of the programme, after the judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly. Students began raising highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans. It is a direct contempt of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. The raising of such slogans is wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates the JNU Code of Conduct, and has the potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the University," the letter stated.

"The slogans raised were clearly audible, deliberate, and repeated, indicating intentional, conscious misconduct rather than any spontaneous or inadvertent expression. The act reflects a wilful disregard for institutional discipline, established norms of civil discourse, and the peaceful academic character of the University campus.", the letter added.

FIR Demanded Under New Penal Code

The university's Chief Security Officer has requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)