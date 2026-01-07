IBM Wave Analysis 6 January 2026

– IBM reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 305.00

IBM recently reversed up from the support zone between the key support level 290.00 (low of wave a from November), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from October.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the c-wave of the previous ABC correction ii.

Given the strong daily uptrend, IBM can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 305,00 (which reversed the price in December).