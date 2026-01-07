Zelensky Ranks Among Top Three Most Popular Foreign Politicians In Poland
Respondents named U.S. President Donald Trump as the foreign politician of 2025 (11%). Volodymyr Zelensky placed second in the ranking (5%), followed by French President Emmanuel Macron in third place (3%).
According to experts, many respondents found it difficult to clearly identify the most popular foreign politician in Poland. In particular, 41% of those surveyed were unable to name any foreign politician, while 27% said that no one had played a sufficiently significant role in international politics to be named politician of the year.
As for domestic politics, respondents named President Karol Nawrocki as Poland's politician of 2025 (16%). Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski shared second and third place with 8% each.
The survey was conducted from November 27 to December 8, 2025.Read also: Secure borders, army, and aid to Ukrainians: Tusk names ten achievements of Poland in 2025
As reported, a majority of Polish citizens (51.6%) believe that the most likely scenario for the end of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2026 is a“prolonged freezing of the conflict.”
