Zelensky Ranks Among Top Three Most Popular Foreign Politicians In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS), Ukrinform reports, citing Onet.

Respondents named U.S. President Donald Trump as the foreign politician of 2025 (11%). Volodymyr Zelensky placed second in the ranking (5%), followed by French President Emmanuel Macron in third place (3%).

According to experts, many respondents found it difficult to clearly identify the most popular foreign politician in Poland. In particular, 41% of those surveyed were unable to name any foreign politician, while 27% said that no one had played a sufficiently significant role in international politics to be named politician of the year.

As for domestic politics, respondents named President Karol Nawrocki as Poland's politician of 2025 (16%). Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski shared second and third place with 8% each.

The survey was conducted from November 27 to December 8, 2025.

As reported, a majority of Polish citizens (51.6%) believe that the most likely scenario for the end of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2026 is a“prolonged freezing of the conflict.”

