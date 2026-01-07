Security Guarantees For Ukraine: Coalition Of The Willing Signs Paris Declaration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the text of the statement was published on the websites of the President of Ukraine and the Council of the EU.

The statement outlines the readiness of the members of the Coalition of the Willing to join a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force, in addition to bilateral security agreements and in accordance with their respective legal and constitutional arrangements.

"We all stressed our commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the United Nations Charter principles, and welcomed the progress achieved, including in the discussions between the Americans, the Ukrainians, European and other partners," the statement reads.

The Coalition of the Willing notes that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is critically important for ensuring the future of Ukraine's and Euro-Atlantic collective security.

"We confirmed that ensuring the sovereignty and lasting security of Ukraine shall be an integral part of a peace agreement, and that any settlement will have to be backed up by robust security guarantees for Ukraine," the statement reads.

"We stand ready to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force, in addition to bilateral security agreements and in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional arrangements," the participants said.

According to the statement, the guarantees will include the following components:

Participation in a proposed U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism: There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system, including contributions from members of the Coalition of the Willing. The Coalition of the Willing will also be represented in the Special Commission that will be established to address any breaches, attribute responsibility, and determine remedies.

Support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Coalition agreed to continue critical long-term military assistance and armament to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure their sustained capability, as they will remain the first line of defense and deterrence. This will include but not be limited to: long term defense packages; support for financing the purchase of weapons; continued cooperation with Ukraine on its national budget to finance the armed forces; access to defense depots which can deliver rapid additional support in the case of a future armed attack; provision of practical and technical support to Ukraine in building defensive fortifications.

A Multinational Force for Ukraine made up from contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition, to support the rebuilding of Ukraine's armed forces and support deterrence. Coordinated military planning has been conducted to prepare for reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land and for the regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine. We confirmed that these reassurance measures should be strictly implemented at Ukraine's request once a credible cessation of hostilities has taken place. These elements will be European-led, with the involvement also of non-European members of the Coalition, and the proposed support of the U.S.

Binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia in order to restore peace. The Coalition of the Willing "agreed to finalize binding commitments setting out our approach to support Ukraine and to restore peace and security in the case of a future armed attack by Russia."

These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions.

As part of commitment to deepen long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine, the parties agreed to continue "to develop and deepen mutually beneficial defense cooperation with Ukraine," including training, defense industrial joint production, including with the use of European relevant instruments, and intelligence cooperation.

It was also decided to establish a U.S./Ukraine/Coalition coordination cell at the Coalition Operational Headquarters in Paris.

Ukraine and its partners in the Coalition of the Willing worked in Paris on January 6, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, to finalize the document on security guarantees, which will form the basis for further negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a declaration of intent on the deployment of a multinational force.

Photo: Antonio Costa / X