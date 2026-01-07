Afghanistan's Herat Saffron Again Ranked World's Best At Brussels Competition

Herat saffron, marketed under the brand“Herat Saffron,” has once again secured global recognition by winning first place for quality at the Global Taste Awards in Brussels, Belgium, for the tenth consecutive year.

The competition, held by the International Taste Institute, brings together more than 250 professional chefs and food tasters from around the world to assess flavor, aroma, and overall quality of food products.

This year's contest featured saffron producers from Afghanistan, Iran, Spain, and Greece, countries considered among the world's leading saffron producers, according to organizers.

Judges praised Herat saffron for its intense coloring strength, rich aroma, and balanced flavor, qualities that have consistently set it apart in previous competitions.

Herat saffron has now claimed the top global quality title ten times, reinforcing its position as one of Afghanistan's most successful agricultural exports.

Saffron cultivation in Herat expanded significantly in the early 2000s after it was promoted as a sustainable alternative to poppy farming, offering farmers a legal and profitable livelihood.

The province's favorable climate, marked by cold winters, dry summers, and fertile soil, has helped saffron production spread rapidly across several districts of Herat.

A recent study published in the scientific journal Advances in Horticultural Sciences found that Herat saffron ranks among top-grade international saffron, outperforming competitors in several quality indicators.

Producers and exporters say the continued international recognition not only boosts Afghanistan's agricultural reputation but also supports rural employment and long-term economic stability in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram