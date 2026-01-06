Rosin Resin Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Rosin Resin market is dominated by a mix of global chemical manufacturers and regional specialty resin producers. Companies are focusing on high-purity, sustainable, and application-specific resin formulations to enhance product performance in adhesives, coatings, inks, and rubber industries. With increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance solutions, vendors are expanding production capabilities and strengthening R&D to maintain market leadership. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders looking to identify growth avenues and forge strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Rosin Resin Market?

According to our research, Eastman Chemical Company led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Additives & Functional Products division of the company is partially involved in the rosin resin market provides, rosin and modified rosin esters, hydrogenated and polymerized resins, and aqueous rosin dispersions as tackifiers and binders for pressure sensitive adhesives, printing inks and protective coatings. The division provides technical support and tailored grades to optimise peel and tack. Manufacturing scale and product consistency support industrial formulators.

How Concentrated Is the Rosin Resin Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry's moderate entry barriers driven by the widespread availability of pine-based feedstocks, relatively standardized production processes, and diverse applications across adhesives, coatings, inks, and rubber. Leading vendors such as Eastman Chemical Company, Kraton Corporation, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques (DRT) AB, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Ingevity Corporation, and DIC Corporation dominate through integrated production systems, robust distribution networks, and established customer relationships, while smaller firms like Florachem, Teckrez Inc., Lomas International, and Guangdong Komo Group serve specialized segments and regional markets. As demand for bio-based and sustainable resins accelerates, consolidation and strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen the positions of major players, although the market is likely to remain fragmented overall.

. Leading companies include:

o Eastman Chemical Company (3%)

o Kraton Corporation (3%)

o Harima Chemicals Group Inc. (3%)

o Derives Résiniques et Terpéniques (DRT) AB (3%)

o Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. (3%)

o Ingevity Corp. (2%)

o DIC Corporation (2%)

o Lawter Inc. (2%)

o Sanofi Ingredients LLC (1%)

o Resin Chemicals Co. Ltd. (0.2%)

Request a free sample of the Rosin Resin Market report:



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: Kraton Corporation, Foreverest Resources Ltd, Florachem, PinoPine, Mobile Rosin Oil Company, Inc, ACM Resinas, Mainstream Pine Products, Ingevity, HP Polymers (Ontario), Risun Polymer (Canada) Co. Ltd., Pinovillage, Eastman Chemical Company, Harima Chemicals Group Inc. and Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd, Foreverest Resources Ltd., Xinghua Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd., Deqing Jiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Harima, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., hubergroup Chemicals, Lawter Inc., PT. Naval Overseas and PT. Harson Indah Pratama are leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: DRT (Derivés Résiniques et Térépiniques), Kraton Corporation, Ernst Bärenreiser GmbH, Sirmax Group, Foreco (Forestal del Condado, S.A.) and Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A are leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: DRT Czech Republic, s.r.o., Bochemie s.r.o. and Organika-Sarzyna S.A. are leading companies in this region.

. South America: Pinus Brasil, Pinopine, Arauco Group, Grupo Resinas Brasil, Mathiesen Group and Grupo AS Resinas - Fábrica are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Strategic collaboration accelerates development of high-performance, low-carbon adhesive solutions is transforming to reduce carbon emissions, enhance performance and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly adhesive and coating solutions.

. Example: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Kraton Corporation (March 2024) assigns eco-friendly packaging and consumer goods solutions without compromising performance.

. This innovative partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship within the global adhesives industry.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

. Launching strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to expand business capabilities and strengthen market position

. Enhancing sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly production processes to meet regulatory and market demands

. Focusing on high-performance specialty resins for electronics, coatings, and adhesives segments

. Leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies and digital supply chain platforms to optimize production efficiency and distribution

Access the detailed Rosin Resin Market report here:



The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:..."